Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:23 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .160 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
- In 36.2% of his 58 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 58 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Wong has driven home a run in 12 games this year (20.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored a run in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.134
|AVG
|.183
|.237
|OBP
|.243
|.171
|SLG
|.247
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|22/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manoah (2-8) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.18 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.18 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.