Eugenio Suarez and the Seattle Mariners play Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023

4:10 PM ET

Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 14th in MLB action with 114 total home runs.

Seattle's .392 slugging percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Mariners' .231 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

Seattle ranks 16th in runs scored with 440 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners rank 23rd in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the second-worst mark in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.193).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Woo is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Woo is looking to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Twins L 10-3 Home Bryan Woo Bailey Ober 7/19/2023 Twins L 6-3 Home Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/20/2023 Twins W 5-0 Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Home Bryce Miller Yusei Kikuchi 7/22/2023 Blue Jays W 9-8 Home Logan Gilbert Kevin Gausman 7/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryan Woo Alek Manoah 7/24/2023 Twins - Away Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/25/2023 Twins - Away George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/26/2023 Twins - Away Bryce Miller Joe Ryan 7/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Gilbert - 7/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bryan Woo -

