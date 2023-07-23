The Seattle Mariners (50-48), who are going for the series sweep, will square off with the Toronto Blue Jays (54-45) on Sunday, July 23 at T-Mobile Park, with Bryan Woo starting for the Mariners and Alek Manoah toeing the rubber for the Blue Jays. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Blue Jays +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-2, 4.74 ERA) vs Manoah - TOR (2-8, 6.18 ERA)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 64 times and won 35, or 54.7%, of those games.

The Mariners have a 20-16 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Blue Jays have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those games.

This season, the Blue Jays have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Blue Jays have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Toronto and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+180) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Dylan Moore 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+290)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 3rd Win AL West +2200 - 3rd

