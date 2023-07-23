Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Blue Jays on July 23, 2023
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:51 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Julio Rodriguez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others in the Seattle Mariners-Toronto Blue Jays matchup at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has collected 96 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .245/.313/.403 on the season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 21 doubles, eight home runs, 55 walks and 35 RBI (86 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .261/.368/.398 on the season.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has collected 101 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .272/.342/.457 on the season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 22
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 20
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Bichette Stats
- Bo Bichette has collected 129 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .309/.340/.481 on the year.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 19
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
