Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Julio Rodriguez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others in the Seattle Mariners-Toronto Blue Jays matchup at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has collected 96 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .245/.313/.403 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 21 doubles, eight home runs, 55 walks and 35 RBI (86 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .261/.368/.398 on the season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has collected 101 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .272/.342/.457 on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 22 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Mariners Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 20 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has collected 129 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .309/.340/.481 on the year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 19 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jul. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

