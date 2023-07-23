Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:23 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Mike Ford -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on July 23 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .257 with five doubles, 10 home runs and seven walks.
- In 17 of 40 games this season (42.5%) Ford has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.5%).
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has had an RBI in 13 games this season (32.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 of 40 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.245
|AVG
|.268
|.298
|OBP
|.323
|.491
|SLG
|.661
|5
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|10
|22/3
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw three innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.18, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
