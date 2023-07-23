Taylor Trammell Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor Trammell is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on May 31 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-2.
Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Taylor Trammell At The Plate
- Trammell is hitting .133 with three home runs and eight walks.
- Trammell has a hit in six of 19 games played this year (31.6%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.3% of his games this year, Trammell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six of 19 games so far this season.
Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.100
|AVG
|.160
|.280
|OBP
|.276
|.100
|SLG
|.520
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|10
|10/5
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manoah (2-8) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.18 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went three innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.18, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
