Taylor Trammell is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 31 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-2.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Trammell At The Plate

Trammell is hitting .133 with three home runs and eight walks.

Trammell has a hit in six of 19 games played this year (31.6%), but no multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.3% of his games this year, Trammell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six of 19 games so far this season.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .100 AVG .160 .280 OBP .276 .100 SLG .520 0 XBH 3 0 HR 3 1 RBI 10 10/5 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings