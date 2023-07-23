Taylor Trammell is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 31 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-2.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Trammell At The Plate

  • Trammell is hitting .133 with three home runs and eight walks.
  • Trammell has a hit in six of 19 games played this year (31.6%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26.3% of his games this year, Trammell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in six of 19 games so far this season.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.100 AVG .160
.280 OBP .276
.100 SLG .520
0 XBH 3
0 HR 3
1 RBI 10
10/5 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Manoah (2-8) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.18 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went three innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.18, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
