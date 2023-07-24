Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Monday, Cal Raleigh (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .222.
- Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 54.1% of his games this year (46 of 85), with more than one hit 17 times (20.0%).
- Looking at the 85 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (12.9%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (27.1%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (11.8%).
- He has scored in 34 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|39
|.234
|AVG
|.208
|.297
|OBP
|.313
|.399
|SLG
|.446
|14
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|19
|43/13
|K/BB
|40/20
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Twins give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.10 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.