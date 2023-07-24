Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Kenta Maeda) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .157 with six doubles, a home run and 16 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 21 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in one of 59 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this season (20.3%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (25.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.129
|AVG
|.183
|.237
|OBP
|.243
|.165
|SLG
|.247
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|22/9
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 108 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Maeda (2-5 with a 5.10 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 5.10 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
