Mariners vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 24
Monday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (53-48) and the Seattle Mariners (50-49) at Target Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on July 24.
The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (2-5) for the Twins and Luis Castillo (6-7) for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Mariners vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.
- The Mariners have been victorious in 12, or 40%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Seattle has a win-loss record of 12-18 when favored by -110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Seattle is the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (443 total runs).
- Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|Twins
|L 6-3
|Luis Castillo vs Kenta Maeda
|July 20
|Twins
|W 5-0
|George Kirby vs Pablo Lopez
|July 21
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Bryce Miller vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 22
|Blue Jays
|W 9-8
|Logan Gilbert vs Kevin Gausman
|July 23
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Bryan Woo vs Alek Manoah
|July 24
|@ Twins
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Kenta Maeda
|July 25
|@ Twins
|-
|George Kirby vs Pablo Lopez
|July 26
|@ Twins
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Joe Ryan
|July 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs TBA
|July 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Bryan Woo vs TBA
|July 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Nelson
