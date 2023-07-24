Monday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (53-48) and the Seattle Mariners (50-49) at Target Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on July 24.

The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (2-5) for the Twins and Luis Castillo (6-7) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.

The Mariners have been victorious in 12, or 40%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a win-loss record of 12-18 when favored by -110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (443 total runs).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule