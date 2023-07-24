Kenta Maeda takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Monday against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 115 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Seattle is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The Mariners rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.

Seattle ranks 17th in the majors with 443 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.8) among MLB offenses.

Seattle has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

Seattle has the sixth-best ERA (3.84) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.190 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Luis Castillo (6-7) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Minnesota Twins.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 20 starts this season.

Castillo will look to pitch five or more innings for the 21st start in a row.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Twins L 6-3 Home Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/20/2023 Twins W 5-0 Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Home Bryce Miller Yusei Kikuchi 7/22/2023 Blue Jays W 9-8 Home Logan Gilbert Kevin Gausman 7/23/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Bryan Woo Alek Manoah 7/24/2023 Twins - Away Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/25/2023 Twins - Away George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/26/2023 Twins - Away Bryce Miller Joe Ryan 7/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Gilbert - 7/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bryan Woo - 7/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Luis Castillo Kyle Nelson

