Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (53-48) will host Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (50-49) at Target Field on Monday, July 24, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Mariners have -110 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (2-5, 5.10 ERA) vs Luis Castillo - SEA (6-7, 3.12 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Mariners and Twins game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-110), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Mariners bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will J.P. Crawford get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 63 times and won 40, or 63.5%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 40-25 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (61.5% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Twins played six of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (40%) in those games.

This year, the Mariners have won 12 of 30 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+160) Ty France 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd Win AL West +2200 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.