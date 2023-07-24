The Minnesota Twins (53-48) will aim to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they host the Seattle Mariners (50-49) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.12 ERA).

Mariners vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (2-5, 5.10 ERA) vs Castillo - SEA (6-7, 3.12 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (6-7 with a 3.12 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

During 20 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.12 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.

Castillo is looking to secure his 11th quality start of the year.

Castillo will try to continue a 21-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

In six of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Luis Castillo vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has a collective .235 batting average, and is 21st in the league with 800 total hits and 19th in MLB play with 439 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.409) and are eighth in all of MLB with 133 home runs.

Castillo has pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out 11 against the Twins this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

Maeda (2-5) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across nine games.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Maeda has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Kenta Maeda vs. Mariners

The Mariners are batting .231 this season, 26th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .390 (23rd in the league) with 115 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Mariners in one game, and they have gone 3-for-21 with a home run and two RBI over 6 1/3 innings.

