On Monday, Teoscar Hernandez (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .245.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 62 of 99 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

In 15.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.4% of his games this season, Hernandez has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 45 .227 AVG .266 .277 OBP .318 .404 SLG .452 20 XBH 15 8 HR 8 27 RBI 28 76/13 K/BB 53/11 2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings