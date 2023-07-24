Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Tom Murphy (batting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has nine doubles, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .269.
- In 55.6% of his 36 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (16.7%), homering in 5% of his plate appearances.
- Murphy has had at least one RBI in 19.4% of his games this year (seven of 36), with two or more RBI three times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 36 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.274
|AVG
|.261
|.348
|OBP
|.286
|.597
|SLG
|.413
|10
|XBH
|5
|5
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|21/6
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 108 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.10 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
