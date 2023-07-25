J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on July 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 88 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365.
- He ranks 69th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 111th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has homered in eight games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has had an RBI in 23 games this year (24.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (41.5%), including 12 multi-run games (12.8%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|42
|.275
|AVG
|.244
|.389
|OBP
|.335
|.418
|SLG
|.372
|16
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|17
|42/34
|K/BB
|33/21
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins are sending Lopez (5-6) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 41st, 1.151 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
