The Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners will play on Tuesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Carlos Correa and J.P. Crawford among those expected to produce at the plate.

Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 117 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Fueled by 295 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 23rd in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.

Seattle has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 446 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.8) among MLB offenses.

Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.83 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.190 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (9-8) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing four hits.

He has 15 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Kirby has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Twins W 5-0 Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Home Bryce Miller Yusei Kikuchi 7/22/2023 Blue Jays W 9-8 Home Logan Gilbert Kevin Gausman 7/23/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Bryan Woo Alek Manoah 7/24/2023 Twins L 4-3 Away Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/25/2023 Twins - Away George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/26/2023 Twins - Away Bryce Miller Joe Ryan 7/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Gilbert - 7/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bryan Woo - 7/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Luis Castillo Kyle Nelson 7/31/2023 Red Sox - Home George Kirby Brayan Bello

