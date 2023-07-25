The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .254 with five doubles, 11 home runs and eight walks.

Ford has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this season (18 of 42), with multiple hits seven times (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this season (21.4%), leaving the park in 8.8% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has driven in a run in 14 games this season (33.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this season (31.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .259 AVG .250 .322 OBP .303 .556 SLG .617 6 XBH 10 5 HR 6 13 RBI 10 22/4 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings