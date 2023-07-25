Two of the league's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.7 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.3) -- face off when the New York Liberty (16-5) host the Seattle Storm (4-18) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Storm vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Storm vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-15.5) 170 -1500 +900 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-15.5) 170.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-15.5) 169.5 -1399 +750 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-15.5) 167.5 -2000 +850 Bet on this game with Tipico

Storm vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have covered eight times in 20 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Storm have won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • New York has not covered the spread when favored by 15.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Seattle has been an underdog by 15.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
  • The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 20 times this season.
  • Storm games have gone over the point total 11 out of 21 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.