Two of the league's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.7 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.3) -- face off when the New York Liberty (16-5) host the Seattle Storm (4-18) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Liberty Game Info

Storm vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have covered eight times in 20 matchups with a spread this season.

The Storm have won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

New York has not covered the spread when favored by 15.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Seattle has been an underdog by 15.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 20 times this season.

Storm games have gone over the point total 11 out of 21 times this year.

