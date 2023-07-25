Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.317 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Twins.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .242 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 62 of 100 games this season (62.0%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (26.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has driven home a run in 37 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 36 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|46
|.227
|AVG
|.258
|.277
|OBP
|.310
|.404
|SLG
|.440
|20
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|28
|76/13
|K/BB
|55/11
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins' 3.69 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lopez (5-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.22 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 152 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 41st, 1.151 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
