Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Ty France -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on July 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .247 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- In 60 of 97 games this year (61.9%) France has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (25.8%).
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (6.2%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- France has had an RBI in 29 games this year (29.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|42
|.250
|AVG
|.243
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.410
|SLG
|.318
|20
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|11
|40/14
|K/BB
|36/8
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.69 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lopez (5-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 152 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 41st, 1.151 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth.
