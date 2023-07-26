J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field against the Minnesota Twins and starter Joe Ryan on Wednesday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET at Target Field.

Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.

Seattle is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored 455 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.8 strikeouts per game.

Seattle has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.192 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Bryce Miller (6-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Miller will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Home Bryce Miller Yusei Kikuchi 7/22/2023 Blue Jays W 9-8 Home Logan Gilbert Kevin Gausman 7/23/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Bryan Woo Alek Manoah 7/24/2023 Twins L 4-3 Away Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/25/2023 Twins W 9-7 Away George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/26/2023 Twins - Away Bryce Miller Joe Ryan 7/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Gilbert Tommy Henry 7/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bryan Woo - 7/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Luis Castillo Kyle Nelson 7/31/2023 Red Sox - Home George Kirby Brayan Bello 8/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Bryce Miller Kutter Crawford

