Sportsbooks have listed player props for Carlos Correa, Julio Rodriguez and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Seattle Mariners at Target Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 100 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a .246/.312/.413 slash line on the year.

Rodriguez has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 25 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Twins Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 23 doubles, eight home runs, 56 walks and 35 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .261/.368/.399 so far this year.

Crawford brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ryan Stats

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (9-6) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

He has 12 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 31st, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jul. 21 6.0 7 4 4 10 1 at Athletics Jul. 16 5.1 5 3 3 7 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 4.1 5 5 5 10 2 vs. Royals Jul. 3 6.0 6 2 2 9 1 at Braves Jun. 27 3.0 9 6 6 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Miller's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Correa Stats

Correa has 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 45 RBI (82 total hits).

He's slashing .232/.308/.407 so far this year.

Correa hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 2-for-2 0 0 1 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 0-for-5 1 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 58 hits with nine doubles, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 38 RBI.

He has a .234/.298/.440 slash line so far this season.

Kepler has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jul. 25 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 24 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.