Julio Rodriguez leads the Seattle Mariners (51-50) into a matchup against the Minnesota Twins (54-49), after his two-homer performance in a 9-7 victory over the Twins, beginning at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (9-6) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (6-3) will answer the bell for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (9-6, 3.88 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (6-3, 3.50 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Over 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.50 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .204 to his opponents.

Miller has registered seven quality starts this year.

Miller is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins will hand the ball to Ryan (9-6) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 20 games.

He has 12 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Ryan has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 31st, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

