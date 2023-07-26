Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has five doubles, 11 home runs and nine walks while batting .248.

Ford has picked up a hit in 18 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in 20.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 43), and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has an RBI in 14 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .259 AVG .238 .322 OBP .300 .556 SLG .587 6 XBH 10 5 HR 6 13 RBI 10 22/4 K/BB 21/5 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings