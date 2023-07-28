Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .621 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on July 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .228 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Raleigh is batting .375 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 55.2% of his games this season (48 of 87), with multiple hits 18 times (20.7%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (12.6%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has an RBI in 24 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .234 AVG .221 .297 OBP .321 .399 SLG .456 14 XBH 15 6 HR 8 19 RBI 20 43/13 K/BB 42/20 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings