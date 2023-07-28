After hitting .304 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Tommy Henry) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Twins.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is hitting .186 with two doubles, four home runs and five walks.

In five of 19 games this year (26.3%), Moore has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (15.8%, and 8.2% of his trips to the dish).

Moore has driven in a run in five games this year (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 19 games (21.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .182 AVG .190 .280 OBP .292 .409 SLG .619 3 XBH 3 1 HR 3 4 RBI 5 8/2 K/BB 13/3 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings