J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, J.P. Crawford (hitting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .261 with 56 walks and 53 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has recorded a hit in 60 of 95 games this year (63.2%), including 24 multi-hit games (25.3%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.4%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has had an RBI in 23 games this season (24.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|43
|.275
|AVG
|.245
|.389
|OBP
|.342
|.418
|SLG
|.377
|16
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|17
|42/34
|K/BB
|33/22
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
