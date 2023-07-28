Friday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-48) going head to head against the Seattle Mariners (52-50) at 9:40 PM ET (on July 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (8-5) to the mound, while Tommy Henry (5-3) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have been favorites in 65 games this season and won 35 (53.8%) of those contests.

This season Seattle has won 28 of its 52 games, or 53.8%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 463 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Mariners' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule