How to Watch the Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
Corbin Carroll will lead the Arizona Diamondbacks into a matchup with Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Chase Field.
Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 12th in MLB play with 123 total home runs.
- Seattle is 23rd in baseball with a .396 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.232).
- Seattle has the No. 16 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (463 total runs).
- The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.
- Seattle's 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.194).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert (8-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Gilbert is looking to pick up his 11th quality start of the season.
- Gilbert will aim to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-8
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Kevin Gausman
|7/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Alek Manoah
|7/24/2023
|Twins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Kenta Maeda
|7/25/2023
|Twins
|W 9-7
|Away
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/26/2023
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Joe Ryan
|7/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Tommy Henry
|7/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Brandon Pfaadt
|7/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Ryne Nelson
|7/31/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Brayan Bello
|8/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Kutter Crawford
|8/2/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|James Paxton
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
