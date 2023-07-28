Corbin Carroll will lead the Arizona Diamondbacks into a matchup with Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in MLB play with 123 total home runs.

Seattle is 23rd in baseball with a .396 slugging percentage.

The Mariners have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.232).

Seattle has the No. 16 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (463 total runs).

The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Seattle's 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.194).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (8-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Gilbert is looking to pick up his 11th quality start of the season.

Gilbert will aim to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Blue Jays W 9-8 Home Logan Gilbert Kevin Gausman 7/23/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Bryan Woo Alek Manoah 7/24/2023 Twins L 4-3 Away Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/25/2023 Twins W 9-7 Away George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/26/2023 Twins W 8-7 Away Bryce Miller Joe Ryan 7/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Gilbert Tommy Henry 7/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bryan Woo Brandon Pfaadt 7/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Luis Castillo Ryne Nelson 7/31/2023 Red Sox - Home George Kirby Brayan Bello 8/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Bryce Miller Kutter Crawford 8/2/2023 Red Sox - Home Logan Gilbert James Paxton

