On Friday, July 28 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (52-50) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-48) at Chase Field. Logan Gilbert will get the ball for the Mariners, while Tommy Henry will take the mound for the Diamondbacks.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +110 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (8-5, 3.88 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (5-3, 4.01 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Mariners' game against the Diamondbacks but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Mariners (-130) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to beat the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.69.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will J.P. Crawford hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 65 times and won 35, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 28-24 (winning 53.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Mariners have a 3-3 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (48.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 16 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tom Murphy 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+120) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd Win AL West +3000 - 4th

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.