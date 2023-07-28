Player props are listed for Julio Rodriguez and Corbin Carroll, among others, when the Seattle Mariners visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (8-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Gilbert has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

The 26-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.039 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 29th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 5.0 8 5 5 5 1 vs. Twins Jul. 17 5.0 7 2 2 5 1 at Astros Jul. 9 7.0 3 1 1 6 0 at Giants Jul. 4 9.0 5 0 0 7 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 6.0 8 4 4 4 2

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 55 RBI (103 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.

He's slashing .250/.315/.427 on the season.

Rodriguez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .348 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 26 3-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Twins Jul. 25 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Twins Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has recorded 89 hits with 23 doubles, eight home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .261/.368/.399 on the season.

Crawford heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has recorded 102 hits with 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He's slashed .291/.368/.558 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 1-for-1 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 18 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs, 43 walks and 55 RBI (108 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .291/.370/.515 on the year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

