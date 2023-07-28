Julio Rodriguez carries a two-game homer streak into the Seattle Mariners' (52-50) game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-48) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday, at Chase Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (8-5) to the mound, while Tommy Henry (5-3) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (8-5, 3.88 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (5-3, 4.01 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (8-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.88 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .229 in 20 games this season.

He has 10 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Gilbert has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

Henry (5-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing batters have a .252 batting average against him.

Henry has recorded six quality starts this year.

Henry has put up nine starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

