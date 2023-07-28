The Chicago Sky (9-14) and Jewell Loyd's Seattle Storm (4-19) square off at Wintrust Arena on Friday, July 28, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago enters this game following a 107-95 defeat against Las Vegas. The Sky's leading scorer was Kahleah Copper, who ended the game with 37 points and six rebounds. Seattle enters this matchup having lost to New York in their last game 86-82. They were led by Loyd (32 PTS, 5 AST, 2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 6-13 from 3PT) and Ezi Magbegor (22 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 3 BLK, 60 FG%).

Sky vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-200 to win)

Sky (-200 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+165 to win)

Storm (+165 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-4.5)

Sky (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Storm Season Stats

The Storm are the third-worst team in the league in points scored (78.3 per game) and worst in points allowed (86.2).

In 2023, Seattle is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds (33.7 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (37).

The Storm are worst in the league in assists (17.4 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Seattle is ninth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.1 per game) and fourth in turnovers forced (14).

The Storm are the third-best squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (8.9 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (35%).

Defensively, Seattle is third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.2. And it is worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 37.5%.

Storm Home/Away Splits

The Storm put up fewer points per game at home (75) than away (82.5), but also give up fewer at home (83.2) than on the road (90.1).

Seattle averages fewer rebounds per game at home (33.2) than away (34.2), and it concedes more boards at home (38.3) than away (35.4).

This year the Storm are picking up fewer assists at home (16.1 per game) than on the road (19.1).

This season Seattle is committing more turnovers at home (14.2 per game) than on the road (14). But it is also forcing more at home (15.4) than away (12.2).

At home the Storm make 7.7 treys per game, 2.7 less than on the road (10.4). They shoot 33% from beyond the arc at home, 4.1% lower than away (37.1%).

Seattle allows fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.8) than away (8.8), and it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (38.1%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have won three, or 15.8%, of the 19 games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Storm have won two of their 14 games, or 14.3%, when they're the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

Seattle is 11-11-0 against the spread this year.

Seattle has an ATS record of 9-8 as a 4.5-point underdog or greater.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Storm have a 37.7% chance to win.

