On Friday, Teoscar Hernandez (.209 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 63 of 102 games this season (61.8%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (25.5%).

He has homered in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 102), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 38.2% of his games this season (39 of 102), with more than one RBI 17 times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 35.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 48 .227 AVG .251 .277 OBP .300 .404 SLG .424 20 XBH 15 8 HR 8 27 RBI 31 76/13 K/BB 60/11 2 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings