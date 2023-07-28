Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Teoscar Hernandez (.209 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 63 of 102 games this season (61.8%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (25.5%).
- He has homered in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 102), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 38.2% of his games this season (39 of 102), with more than one RBI 17 times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 35.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|48
|.227
|AVG
|.251
|.277
|OBP
|.300
|.404
|SLG
|.424
|20
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|31
|76/13
|K/BB
|60/11
|2
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
