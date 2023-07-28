Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, Tom Murphy (.690 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Read More About This Game
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .276 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
- Murphy has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has gone deep in 18.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.1% of his games this season, Murphy has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 13 games this season (34.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.274
|AVG
|.278
|.348
|OBP
|.298
|.597
|SLG
|.500
|10
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|21/6
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry (5-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .252 against him.
