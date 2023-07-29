J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 90 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 61 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has driven home a run in 23 games this season (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 41 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.275
|AVG
|.245
|.389
|OBP
|.344
|.418
|SLG
|.380
|16
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|17
|42/34
|K/BB
|34/23
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.81 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 8.81, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .316 batting average against him.
