Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-49) and the Seattle Mariners (53-50) clashing at Chase Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 29.
The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (1-3) for the Mariners and Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) for the Diamondbacks.
Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Mariners 5.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 36, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Seattle has a record of 33-28, a 54.1% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Mariners have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle ranks 16th in the majors with 468 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Bryan Woo vs Alek Manoah
|July 24
|@ Twins
|L 4-3
|Luis Castillo vs Kenta Maeda
|July 25
|@ Twins
|W 9-7
|George Kirby vs Pablo Lopez
|July 26
|@ Twins
|W 8-7
|Bryce Miller vs Joe Ryan
|July 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Tommy Henry
|July 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Brandon Pfaadt
|July 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Merrill Kelly
|July 31
|Red Sox
|-
|George Kirby vs Brayan Bello
|August 1
|Red Sox
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Kutter Crawford
|August 2
|Red Sox
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs James Paxton
|August 3
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Shohei Ohtani
