Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will see Beau Brieske starting for the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are third-worst in MLB play with 93 home runs.

Miami ranks 20th in MLB, slugging .398.

The Marlins' .264 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.1 runs per game (428 total).

The Marlins rank 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Marlins strike out eight times per game to rank seventh in baseball.

Miami's pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami's 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.267).

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 96 home runs as a team.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .365 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 406 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.253 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins are sending Johnny Cueto (0-1) to make his third start of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Brieske to the mound for his first start this season.

The 25-year-old righty has pitched in relief five times already this season, but will make his first start.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home Johnny Cueto Chase Anderson 7/23/2023 Rockies W 3-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Ty Blach 7/25/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Edward Cabrera Tyler Glasnow 7/26/2023 Rays W 7-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Zach Eflin 7/28/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Home Braxton Garrett Reese Olson 7/29/2023 Tigers - Home Johnny Cueto Beau Brieske 7/30/2023 Tigers - Home Jesús Luzardo Tarik Skubal 7/31/2023 Phillies - Home Edward Cabrera Taijuan Walker 8/1/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Ranger Suárez 8/2/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Zack Wheeler 8/3/2023 Phillies - Home Johnny Cueto Aaron Nola

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Tarik Skubal Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels L 7-6 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/27/2023 Angels L 6-0 Home Michael Lorenzen - 7/27/2023 Angels L 11-4 Home Matt Manning Patrick Sandoval 7/28/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Away Reese Olson Braxton Garrett 7/29/2023 Marlins - Away Beau Brieske Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins - Away Tarik Skubal Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 8/2/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Lorenzen Johan Oviedo 8/4/2023 Rays - Home - - 8/5/2023 Rays - Home - -

