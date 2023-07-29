The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford (.387 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .236 with five doubles, 11 home runs and nine walks.

Ford has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 45), and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (28.9%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 24 .259 AVG .217 .322 OBP .276 .556 SLG .536 6 XBH 10 5 HR 6 13 RBI 10 22/4 K/BB 25/5 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings