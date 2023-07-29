Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:34 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford (.387 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .236 with five doubles, 11 home runs and nine walks.
- Ford has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 45), and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (28.9%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|.259
|AVG
|.217
|.322
|OBP
|.276
|.556
|SLG
|.536
|6
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|10
|22/4
|K/BB
|25/5
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.81 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an 8.81 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .316 to opposing hitters.
