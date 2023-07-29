The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (batting .290 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .283 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

Murphy has recorded a hit in 23 of 39 games this season (59.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (25.6%).

He has hit a home run in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 39), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (23.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (10.3%).

In 13 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 18 .274 AVG .293 .348 OBP .311 .597 SLG .517 10 XBH 9 5 HR 2 7 RBI 7 21/6 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings