Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (batting .290 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .283 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
- Murphy has recorded a hit in 23 of 39 games this season (59.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (25.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 39), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (23.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (10.3%).
- In 13 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|.274
|AVG
|.293
|.348
|OBP
|.311
|.597
|SLG
|.517
|10
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|21/6
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt (0-4 with an 8.81 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 22, the righty tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has an 8.81 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .316 to opposing hitters.
