Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .231 with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Raleigh enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .389.
- In 50 of 89 games this year (56.2%) Raleigh has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).
- He has homered in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has driven home a run in 25 games this season (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 37 games this season (41.6%), including eight multi-run games (9.0%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.234
|AVG
|.228
|.297
|OBP
|.321
|.399
|SLG
|.462
|14
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|22
|43/13
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Kelly goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .208 batting average against him.
