J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, J.P. Crawford (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .261 with 59 walks and 54 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 61st in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.
- Crawford enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .263.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 97 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.7% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 97), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.7% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.3% of his games this season (41 of 97), with two or more runs 13 times (13.4%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|45
|.275
|AVG
|.247
|.389
|OBP
|.351
|.418
|SLG
|.380
|16
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|17
|42/34
|K/BB
|35/25
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (9-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
