Sunday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (56-49) and Seattle Mariners (53-51) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 30.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Merrill Kelly (9-4, 3.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.09 ERA).

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Mariners' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (42.4%) in those contests.

Seattle has a win-loss record of 14-19 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 16 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (471 total runs).

The Mariners have the seventh-best ERA (3.88) in the majors this season.

Mariners Schedule