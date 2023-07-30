The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh will take the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The favored Mariners have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +100. The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 36 of the 67 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (53.7%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Seattle has a 33-28 record (winning 54.1% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

In the 104 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-51-2).

The Mariners have a 4-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 28.6% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-25 24-26 18-18 35-31 40-37 13-12

