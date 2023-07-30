Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (56-49) face off against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (53-51) in the series rubber match at Chase Field on Sunday, July 30. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (-110). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (9-4, 3.30 ERA) vs Luis Castillo - SEA (6-7, 3.09 ERA)

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 46 times and won 28, or 60.9%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a 30-21 record (winning 58.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 52.4% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite four times, but they lost every matchup.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Mariners have been victorious in 14, or 42.4%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Mariners have won 14 of 33 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Mariners had a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Ty France 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+250) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5500 17th 3rd

