Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .236 with five doubles, 11 home runs and nine walks.
- Ford has picked up a hit in 18 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (20.0%), homering in 8.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Ford has had an RBI in 14 games this season (31.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|.259
|AVG
|.217
|.322
|OBP
|.276
|.556
|SLG
|.536
|6
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|10
|22/4
|K/BB
|25/5
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.68).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (9-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .208 batting average against him.
