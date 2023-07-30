The Indiana Fever (6-18) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Seattle Storm (4-19) on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will air at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Storm vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN3, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 88 Fever 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 164.9

Storm vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Seattle is 11-11-0 this year.

Seattle has played 22 games this season, and 11 of them have gone over the total.

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm are the third-worst squad in the league in points scored (78.3 per game) and worst in points allowed (86.2).

In 2023, Seattle is ninth in the league in rebounds (33.7 per game) and worst in rebounds conceded (37).

The Storm commit 14.1 turnovers per game and force 14 per game, ranking ninth and fourth, respectively, in the WNBA.

In 2023 the Storm are third-best in the WNBA in 3-point makes (8.9 per game), and they rank No. 6 in 3-point percentage (35%).

The Storm are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8.2 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.5%).

Seattle takes 36.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.3% of Seattle's baskets are 3-pointers, and 67.7% are 2-pointers.

