Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Cal Raleigh (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .227 with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- In 50 of 90 games this year (55.6%) Raleigh has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
- In 11 games this year, he has homered (12.2%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Raleigh has driven in a run in 25 games this season (27.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 37 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.234
|AVG
|.220
|.297
|OBP
|.312
|.399
|SLG
|.447
|14
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|22
|43/13
|K/BB
|49/20
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Pivetta gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
