On Monday, Cal Raleigh (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .227 with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

In 50 of 90 games this year (55.6%) Raleigh has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

In 11 games this year, he has homered (12.2%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Raleigh has driven in a run in 25 games this season (27.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 37 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .234 AVG .220 .297 OBP .312 .399 SLG .447 14 XBH 17 6 HR 8 19 RBI 22 43/13 K/BB 49/20 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings