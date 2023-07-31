J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the hill, on July 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 93 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .376.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.

Crawford is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (63 of 98), with at least two hits 25 times (25.5%).

In 9.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 24.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 42.9% of his games this season (42 of 98), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .275 AVG .254 .389 OBP .362 .418 SLG .408 16 XBH 18 5 HR 4 18 RBI 18 42/34 K/BB 36/27 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings