The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), take on starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .165 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.

In 25 of 65 games this year (38.5%) Wong has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (9.2%).

He has hit a home run in two of 65 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 21.5% of his games this year, Wong has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this season (27.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .129 AVG .193 .237 OBP .244 .165 SLG .275 3 XBH 5 0 HR 2 7 RBI 12 22/9 K/BB 24/7 1 SB 0

